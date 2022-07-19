Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Shares Up 8.1%

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 8.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $56.46 and last traded at $56.20. Approximately 49,490 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 7,340,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVAX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Novavax in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Novavax from $203.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novavax in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Novavax from $146.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Novavax in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Novavax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.00.

Novavax Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of -3.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novavax

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.33 by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $703.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.20 million. Novavax had a negative net margin of 93.91% and a negative return on equity of 572.54%. Novavax’s revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($3.05) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post 27.23 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 186.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax during the second quarter worth $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 115.7% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. 43.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

See Also

