Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Shares Up 8.1%

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 8.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $56.46 and last traded at $56.20. Approximately 49,490 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 7,340,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.97.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
NVAX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Novavax in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Novavax from $203.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novavax in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Novavax from $146.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Novavax in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Novavax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.00.
Novavax Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of -3.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.87.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novavax
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 186.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax during the second quarter worth $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 115.7% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. 43.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Novavax
Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Novavax (NVAX)
- High-Yield Dividend Hasbro May Have Hit Bottom
- High-Yielding ManpowerGroup Inc. Goes On Sale
- Analysts Consider Meta Platforms Undervalued And A Recession Hedge
- Is It Time To Get Defensive With Lockheed Martin?
- What is Causing Apple’s Stock to Fall Despite Strong Demand?
Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.