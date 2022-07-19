NuCypher (NU) Price Hits $0.19 on Major Exchanges

NuCypher (NU) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 19th. In the last week, NuCypher has traded 14.6% higher against the dollar. One NuCypher coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000808 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NuCypher has a total market cap of $133.09 million and approximately $75.94 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NuCypher alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23,403.08 or 0.99935789 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004264 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00007490 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003983 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004268 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

NuCypher Profile

NuCypher is a coin. Its launch date was August 30th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,380,688,921 coins and its circulating supply is 703,000,000 coins. The official message board for NuCypher is blog.nucypher.com. NuCypher’s official website is nucypher.com. NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @NuCypher and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling NuCypher

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuCypher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuCypher should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NuCypher using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NuCypher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NuCypher and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.