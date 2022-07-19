Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Short Interest Update

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,690,000 shares, an increase of 50.5% from the June 15th total of 5,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NTR. began coverage on shares of Nutrien in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $89.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $94.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Nutrien by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Nutrien by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 288,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,048,000 after purchasing an additional 123,147 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new stake in Nutrien in the 1st quarter worth about $624,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Nutrien by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 85,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,446,000 after purchasing an additional 35,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 64.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutrien Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of NYSE NTR traded up $3.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.18. 308,073 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,850,365. The stock has a market cap of $43.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.75. Nutrien has a 1-year low of $57.08 and a 1-year high of $117.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 20.55%. On average, analysts expect that Nutrien will post 16.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.65%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

