Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO) Short Interest Down 37.6% in June

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 54,400 shares, a drop of 37.6% from the June 15th total of 87,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 172,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of JRO traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,165. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.39. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $8.06 and a 52 week high of $10.49.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $0.0655 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

In other Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund news, Portfolio Manager Scott C. Caraher bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.43 per share, with a total value of $42,150.00. Following the purchase, the portfolio manager now owns 51,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,291.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 13,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares during the period.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in adjustable rate loans, primarily in senior loans.

