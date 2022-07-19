Obyte (GBYTE) Price Reaches $16.12 on Exchanges

Obyte (GBYTE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. In the last week, Obyte has traded 18.7% higher against the dollar. Obyte has a total market capitalization of $13.15 million and approximately $6,682.00 worth of Obyte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Obyte coin can currently be purchased for about $16.12 or 0.00068385 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001323 BTC.
- VITE (VITE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000123 BTC.
- Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000012 BTC.
- IoT Chain (ITC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000043 BTC.
- HYCON (HYC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- TrustNote (TTT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
Obyte Coin Profile
Obyte (GBYTE) is a coin. Its launch date was December 25th, 2016. Obyte’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 815,740 coins. Obyte’s official Twitter account is @ObyteOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Obyte is /r/byteball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Obyte is obyte.org. Obyte’s official message board is medium.com/byteball.
Buying and Selling Obyte
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obyte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Obyte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Obyte using one of the exchanges listed above.
