Ocean Capital Management LLC Sells 525 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Ocean Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,570 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 12.7% of Ocean Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $31,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.6% during the first quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,356 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 59.8% during the first quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,577 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 15.2% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 900 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.1% in the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,280,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total value of $505,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,019,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,822,104. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on COST. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 target price (up from $560.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $571.72.

NASDAQ COST opened at $516.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $473.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $514.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $406.51 and a 52 week high of $612.27. The company has a market capitalization of $228.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

