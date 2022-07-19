ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.10-$4.50 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.45 billion-$8.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.41 billion. ODP also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

ODP Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of ODP stock traded up $0.58 on Tuesday, reaching $35.90. 637,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,133. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 1.87. ODP has a twelve month low of $28.85 and a twelve month high of $48.94.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter. ODP had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a positive return on equity of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. ODP’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ODP

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of ODP from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in ODP by 2.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in ODP by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,569 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,878 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its holdings in ODP by 16.3% during the first quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 31,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 4,359 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in ODP by 40.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 6,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in ODP by 132.8% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 10,482 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ODP Company Profile

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in two divisions, Business Solutions and Retail. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

