OFS Credit Company, Inc. (OCCIN) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 21st

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, July 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.1094 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st.

NASDAQ:OCCIN opened at $23.11 on Tuesday. OFS Credit has a 52-week low of $22.32 and a 52-week high of $25.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.22.

OFS Credit Company Profile

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

