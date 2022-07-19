Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OVBC opened at $29.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.26. The company has a market cap of $142.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Ohio Valley Banc has a fifty-two week low of $24.25 and a fifty-two week high of $32.29.

Get Ohio Valley Banc alerts:

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.71 million during the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 22.62%.

Ohio Valley Banc Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Ohio Valley Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.56%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Ohio Valley Banc in the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ohio Valley Banc by 12.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,129 shares of the bank’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Petiole USA ltd bought a new position in Ohio Valley Banc in the fourth quarter worth approximately $686,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Ohio Valley Banc in the first quarter worth approximately $1,855,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ohio Valley Banc by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 77,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ohio Valley Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ohio Valley Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.