Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 118,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,642 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $10,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,916,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group in the first quarter worth approximately $57,574,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,172,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,181,000 after purchasing an additional 591,257 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 132.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,001,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,369,000 after purchasing an additional 571,289 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 173.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 835,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,224,000 after purchasing an additional 530,470 shares during the period. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on OMC. Macquarie downgraded Omnicom Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on Omnicom Group from $106.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Omnicom Group from $82.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $96.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.70.

Insider Activity

Omnicom Group Price Performance

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total transaction of $147,972.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $761,977.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $65.49 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.31 and a 12-month high of $91.61. The company has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.82.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

Omnicom Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

