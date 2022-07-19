Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.12, RTT News reports. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Omnicom Group Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of OMC traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $67.41. 1,931,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,313,630. The company has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.60 and its 200-day moving average is $76.03. Omnicom Group has a 52 week low of $61.31 and a 52 week high of $91.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.43%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OMC. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Macquarie lowered Omnicom Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.70.

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total transaction of $147,972.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $761,977.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,434,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $631,076,000 after acquiring an additional 362,985 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,067,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $260,361,000 after acquiring an additional 20,584 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 683.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,957,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,016,000 after buying an additional 2,579,717 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 644.1% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 407,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,579,000 after buying an additional 352,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 328,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,909,000 after buying an additional 21,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

