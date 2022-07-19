One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 7,797 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,797 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up 1.5% of One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter worth $505,952,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 12,421.0% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,269,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,761,000 after buying an additional 8,203,831 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $248,192,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $108,941,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 673.3% in the fourth quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,846,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,191,000 after buying an additional 1,607,357 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

JPST stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.06. The stock had a trading volume of 10,211,411 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.25.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.