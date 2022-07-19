Only1 Trading 21.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (LIKE)

Only1 (LIKE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. Only1 has a market cap of $4.13 million and $1.41 million worth of Only1 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Only1 has traded 21.3% lower against the dollar. One Only1 coin can currently be bought for $0.0344 or 0.00000147 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,317.72 or 1.00019900 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00007548 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003974 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004289 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Only1 (LIKE) is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2018. Only1’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,198,548 coins. Only1’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

