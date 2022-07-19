Onooks (OOKS) Trading Up 75.9% Over Last Week

Onooks (OOKS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 19th. One Onooks coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00001736 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Onooks has traded up 75.9% against the dollar. Onooks has a total market capitalization of $4.22 million and $112,147.00 worth of Onooks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004493 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 92.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.80 or 0.00340566 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001638 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002270 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00019812 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001924 BTC.
About Onooks
Onooks’ total supply is 12,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,927,955 coins. The Reddit community for Onooks is https://reddit.com/r/onooks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Onooks’ official Twitter account is @onooksdev.
Onooks Coin Trading
