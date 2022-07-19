Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.70.

OTRK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Ontrak from $9.00 to $1.30 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Ontrak from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTRK opened at $1.01 on Tuesday. Ontrak has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $29.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $19.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.58.

Ontrak ( NASDAQ:OTRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter. Ontrak had a negative return on equity of 80.10% and a negative net margin of 76.31%. The company had revenue of $5.26 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ontrak will post -3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Arik Hill purchased 25,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.44 per share, for a total transaction of $36,515.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,409.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 46.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ontrak in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Ontrak during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Ontrak during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ontrak by 182.4% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 25,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 16,686 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ontrak during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, telehealth-enabled, and virtualized healthcare company that provides in-person services to health plans and other third-party payors in the United States. Its technology-enabled platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends effective care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages and guides them to and through the care they need.

