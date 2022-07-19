Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) Short Interest Up 39.6% in June

Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 523,500 shares, an increase of 39.6% from the June 15th total of 375,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 235,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Oportun Financial Trading Up 10.7 %

Shares of OPRT traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.35. The company had a trading volume of 419,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,130. The stock has a market cap of $306.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.63. Oportun Financial has a fifty-two week low of $7.83 and a fifty-two week high of $27.95.

Get Oportun Financial alerts:

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $214.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.40 million. Oportun Financial had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 18.01%. Oportun Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oportun Financial will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Oportun Financial

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oportun Financial

In other news, Director Aida Alvarez sold 18,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total transaction of $208,354.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,296.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPRT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,610 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Oportun Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 83,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 33,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 13,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OPRT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Oportun Financial from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Oportun Financial from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Oportun Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Oportun Financial from $27.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Oportun Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. It operates in 24 states in the United States, which include Arkansas, Delaware, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, New Hampshire, Oregon, South Carolina, South Dakota, and Virginia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oportun Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oportun Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.