Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Purchased by Corundum Group Inc.

Corundum Group Inc. raised its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 92.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,195 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares during the quarter. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in Oracle by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,900 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,964 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 11,083 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Oracle by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,041 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $0.85 on Tuesday, reaching $71.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,253,702. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $63.76 and a 1 year high of $106.34. The company has a market capitalization of $189.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.58.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.14. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 980,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total transaction of $68,404,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,077,721.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at $172,538,671.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 980,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total value of $68,404,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,077,721.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock worth $232,369,224. Corporate insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ORCL shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays set a $82.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. UBS Group set a $75.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price target on Oracle from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.26.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

