Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,700,000 shares, an increase of 37.2% from the June 15th total of 11,440,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.
Orchid Island Capital Stock Up 2.8 %
Shares of Orchid Island Capital stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.96. 2,943,720 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,601,819. The stock has a market cap of $524.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.93 and its 200-day moving average is $3.33. Orchid Island Capital has a 52 week low of $2.44 and a 52 week high of $5.17.
Orchid Island Capital Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.24%. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -50.00%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orchid Island Capital
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Orchid Island Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
About Orchid Island Capital
Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Orchid Island Capital (ORC)
- High-Yield Dividend Hasbro May Have Hit Bottom
- High-Yielding ManpowerGroup Inc. Goes On Sale
- Is It Time To Get Defensive With Lockheed Martin?
- Analysts Consider Meta Platforms Undervalued And A Recession Hedge
- What is Causing Apple’s Stock to Fall Despite Strong Demand?
Receive News & Ratings for Orchid Island Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchid Island Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.