Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,700,000 shares, an increase of 37.2% from the June 15th total of 11,440,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Orchid Island Capital Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of Orchid Island Capital stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.96. 2,943,720 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,601,819. The stock has a market cap of $524.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.93 and its 200-day moving average is $3.33. Orchid Island Capital has a 52 week low of $2.44 and a 52 week high of $5.17.

Orchid Island Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.24%. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -50.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orchid Island Capital

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Orchid Island Capital by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,183,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,097,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406,623 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,541,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,374,000 after purchasing an additional 380,388 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,391,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,260,000 after purchasing an additional 352,396 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,252,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,638,000 after purchasing an additional 121,251 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 476,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 28,074 shares during the period. 21.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Orchid Island Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Orchid Island Capital

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

