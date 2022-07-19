Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORCGet Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,700,000 shares, an increase of 37.2% from the June 15th total of 11,440,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Orchid Island Capital Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of Orchid Island Capital stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.96. 2,943,720 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,601,819. The stock has a market cap of $524.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.93 and its 200-day moving average is $3.33. Orchid Island Capital has a 52 week low of $2.44 and a 52 week high of $5.17.

Orchid Island Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.24%. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -50.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orchid Island Capital

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Orchid Island Capital by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,183,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,097,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406,623 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,541,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,374,000 after purchasing an additional 380,388 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,391,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,260,000 after purchasing an additional 352,396 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,252,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,638,000 after purchasing an additional 121,251 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 476,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 28,074 shares during the period. 21.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Orchid Island Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Orchid Island Capital

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

Featured Articles

