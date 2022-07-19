O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Short Interest Down 25.8% in June

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 749,400 shares, a decrease of 25.8% from the June 15th total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 632,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 2.5 %

ORLY traded up $16.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $689.32. 363,061 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 599,075. The company has a market capitalization of $45.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. O’Reilly Automotive has a 52-week low of $562.90 and a 52-week high of $748.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $627.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $658.07.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.43 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a negative return on equity of 2,699.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive will post 32.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

Hedge Funds Weigh In On O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves bought 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $572.77 per share, with a total value of $100,234.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,967.17. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves purchased 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $572.77 per share, with a total value of $100,234.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,967.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher purchased 835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $600.00 per share, with a total value of $501,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 14.2% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 969 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.7% in the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corbett Road Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $720.00 to $662.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $700.00 to $740.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $721.04.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also

