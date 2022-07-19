Osisko Development (CVE:ODV) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $5.33

Osisko Development Corp. (CVE:ODV – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$5.33 and last traded at C$5.42, with a volume of 21027 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$5.46.

ODV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Desjardins lowered shares of Osisko Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Osisko Development from C$27.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$8.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.87. The stock has a market cap of C$384.86 million and a P/E ratio of -1.58.

Osisko Development ( CVE:ODV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$9.17 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Osisko Development Corp. will post 0.8602233 EPS for the current year.

Osisko Development Corp., a gold mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mining projects. The company's flagship project is the Cariboo Gold project covering an area of 2,071 square kilometers of mineral rights located in British Columbia, Canada. It also holds interest in James Bay Properties located in Québec, canada; and San Antonio Gold Project and Guerrero Properties located in Guerrero, Mexico.

