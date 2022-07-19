Osprey Bitcoin Trust (OTCMKTS:OBTC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Osprey Bitcoin Trust (OTCMKTS:OBTC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 35.7% from the June 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Osprey Bitcoin Trust Price Performance

OTCMKTS OBTC traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.15. 12,085 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,033. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.39. Osprey Bitcoin Trust has a 52-week low of $5.01 and a 52-week high of $19.78.

Further Reading

