Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.

Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $675,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 56,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,374,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Security National Bank of SO Dak boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.1% during the first quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 8,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $371,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on OTIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $69.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.22.

OTIS traded up $2.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.02. 8,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,273,080. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.97 and a fifty-two week high of $92.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.19. The company has a market capitalization of $30.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 0.85.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 35.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 39.86%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

