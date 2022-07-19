Otonomy (OTIC) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, analysts expect Otonomy to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Otonomy Stock Performance

Shares of OTIC opened at $2.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $121.81 million, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.53. Otonomy has a one year low of $1.14 and a one year high of $2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 6.61 and a quick ratio of 6.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several brokerages recently commented on OTIC. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Otonomy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Otonomy in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Silverarc Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Otonomy by 0.6% in the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 1,207,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 7,571 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Otonomy by 5.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 182,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 8,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Otonomy by 17.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 841,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 126,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

About Otonomy

(Get Rating)

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

