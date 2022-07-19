Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Short Interest Update

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,120,000 shares, a drop of 37.4% from the June 15th total of 6,580,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 677,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on OM shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on Outset Medical from $60.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Outset Medical from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday. Cowen decreased their target price on Outset Medical from $60.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Outset Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th.

Outset Medical Stock Performance

OM traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $16.32. 20,784 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 567,610. Outset Medical has a 52 week low of $13.25 and a 52 week high of $60.33. The company has a current ratio of 7.72, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $779.93 million, a PE ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 2.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.86.

Insider Activity at Outset Medical

Outset Medical ( NASDAQ:OM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.78). Outset Medical had a negative return on equity of 35.58% and a negative net margin of 125.91%. The firm had revenue of $30.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.35 million. On average, research analysts predict that Outset Medical will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total transaction of $1,076,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 292,982 shares in the company, valued at $10,509,264.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Outset Medical news, COO Martin Vazquez sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $107,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 49,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,054,656.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 30,000 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total value of $1,076,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 292,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,509,264.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,098 shares of company stock valued at $2,059,269 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Outset Medical

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Outset Medical by 253.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Outset Medical during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Outset Medical by 286.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Outset Medical during the 1st quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Outset Medical by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

