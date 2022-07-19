Owlet, Inc. (NYSE:OWLT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Owlet, Inc. (NYSE:OWLT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, a growth of 30.5% from the June 15th total of 1,280,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 394,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Owlet from $2.50 to $3.25 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Get Owlet alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its position in shares of Owlet by 30.8% during the first quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Owlet by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,049,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,670,000 after purchasing an additional 8,708 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Owlet in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owlet during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Owlet by 35.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 10,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.56% of the company’s stock.

Owlet Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Owlet stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.84. 1,139 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,546. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.80 million and a PE ratio of -1.38. Owlet has a 1-year low of $1.56 and a 1-year high of $11.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Owlet (NYSE:OWLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $21.50 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Owlet will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owlet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Owlet, Inc operates as a digital parenting platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on giving real-time data and insights to parents. Its products include Smart Sock, a baby monitor to track an infant's oxygen levels, heart rates, and sleep trends; Dream Sock, an app to assist children for better sleep; Cam, a video streaming app to hear and see baby from anywhere; and Dream Lab, an interactive online platform that assists families in building healthy sleep habits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Owlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.