PAC Protocol Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $57,144.00 (PAC)

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. One PAC Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PAC Protocol has traded up 36.7% against the US dollar. PAC Protocol has a market cap of $7.54 million and $57,144.00 worth of PAC Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PAC Protocol alerts:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00006506 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Millimeter (MM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000233 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000461 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000050 BTC.

SPORT (SPORT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000127 BTC.

About PAC Protocol

PAC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Protocol’s total supply is 16,023,129,470 coins and its circulating supply is 16,885,052,511 coins. PAC Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Paccoinofficial.

PAC Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAC Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAC Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PAC Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAC Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.