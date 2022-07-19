Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Given a $9.00 Price Target by Cowen Analysts

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) has been given a $9.00 price target by equities research analysts at Cowen in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 112.26% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.57.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

Pacific Biosciences of California Trading Up 7.9 %

Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.24. 6,944,355 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,268,165. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 16.38 and a current ratio of 16.87. The company has a market cap of $951.38 million, a PE ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.01 and a 200-day moving average of $8.46. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 12 month low of $3.85 and a 12 month high of $35.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California ( NASDAQ:PACB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $33.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.82 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 130.14% and a negative return on equity of 36.11%. Pacific Biosciences of California’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. TFC Financial Management boosted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 714.3% during the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 222.2% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. 96.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

(Get Rating)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.