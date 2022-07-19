Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Price Target Cut to $144.00

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $158.00 to $144.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.23% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $163.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Argus upped their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.71.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $134.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $147.51 and its 200-day moving average is $149.26. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $124.78 and a one year high of $168.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 11.50%. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 7,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $1,197,561.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,911,348. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Packaging Co. of America news, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 7,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $1,197,561.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,996 shares in the company, valued at $3,911,348. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 13,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $2,212,140.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,219,479.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Packaging Co. of America

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,870,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $526,904,000 after purchasing an additional 514,803 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,117,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $288,258,000 after acquiring an additional 469,501 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,521,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $551,996,000 after acquiring an additional 370,435 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,201,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,586,000 after acquiring an additional 278,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 856,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,250,000 after acquiring an additional 273,556 shares during the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Packaging Co. of America

(Get Rating)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.