Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Acquired by CapWealth Advisors LLC

CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 423,129 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,074 shares during the quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $5,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 259.9% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 5,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 4,094 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 97,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 5,795 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,136,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. 40.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 11,377 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.89, for a total value of $101,141.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,960,928 shares in the company, valued at $17,432,649.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 48,656 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.09, for a total value of $393,627.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 720,370 shares in the company, valued at $5,827,793.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 11,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.89, for a total transaction of $101,141.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,960,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,432,649.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 197,382 shares of company stock worth $1,802,483. 13.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PLTR opened at $9.20 on Tuesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.44 and a 12-month high of $29.29. The company has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.12 and a beta of 4.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.43.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $446.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.51 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.25% and a positive return on equity of 12.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PLTR shares. Bank of America began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.27.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

