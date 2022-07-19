Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Bought by Ascent Wealth Partners LLC

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,456 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $4,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 317.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,932 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $689,231,000 after acquiring an additional 941,271 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $522,352,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 424.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 292,227 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $162,701,000 after purchasing an additional 236,461 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $131,173,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 3,221.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 170,372 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $94,856,000 after purchasing an additional 165,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

PANW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks to $600.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $660.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $605.00 to $587.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $628.88.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.41, for a total value of $6,760,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 707,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,705,537.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81,700.59, for a total value of $392,734,736.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 247,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,240,830,968.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.41, for a total transaction of $6,760,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 707,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,705,537.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 56,170 shares of company stock valued at $419,382,287. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $505.84 on Tuesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $358.37 and a 1-year high of $640.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $495.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $532.03.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.21). Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 57.50%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.62) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

