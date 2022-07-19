Paradox Interactive AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PRXXF) PT Lowered to SEK 158

Paradox Interactive AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PRXXF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from SEK 176 to SEK 158 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, DNB Markets started coverage on shares of Paradox Interactive AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, June 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of PRXXF remained flat at $16.85 during trading hours on Tuesday. 4 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.61. Paradox Interactive AB has a 52-week low of $13.95 and a 52-week high of $22.40.

Paradox Interactive AB (publ) develops and publishes games and brands for PC, mobile, and console platforms primarily in North and Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's game portfolio comprises various franchises and brands, including Stellaris, Europa Universalis, Hearts of Iron, Crusader Kings, Cities: Skylines, Surviving Mars, Prison Architect, Magicka, Age of Wonders, Victoria, and the World of Darkness.

