Parkside Investments LLC Acquires 2,200 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Parkside Investments LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,350 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COP. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.2% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 49,493 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,949,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 41.3% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 185,801 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $18,580,000 after acquiring an additional 54,304 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,210,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 99,236 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $9,924,000 after purchasing an additional 4,713 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 17,411 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,741,000 after buying an additional 5,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

NYSE:COP traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.85. The stock had a trading volume of 71,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,105,400. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.40. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $51.41 and a one year high of $124.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.51.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 22.52%. ConocoPhillips’s quarterly revenue was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30. This represents a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 27th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 18.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total value of $4,154,904.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 666,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,151,984.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $70,895,729.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,396,511.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total value of $4,154,904.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 666,002 shares in the company, valued at $68,151,984.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 644,703 shares of company stock valued at $77,172,426 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COP. Bank of America upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on ConocoPhillips from $157.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

