Parkside Investments LLC Buys New Shares in MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG)

Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in MidWestOne Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MidWestOne Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in MidWestOne Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MOFG traded up $0.72 on Tuesday, reaching $30.43. 243 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,415. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.44 and a 12 month high of $34.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.98. The stock has a market cap of $477.14 million, a PE ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.92.

MidWestOne Financial Group ( NASDAQ:MOFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 28.49% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $48.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.20 million. As a group, research analysts predict that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.2375 per share. This is a boost from MidWestOne Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.36%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers deposit products, such as noninterest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

