Parkside Investments LLC Decreases Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Parkside Investments LLC lessened its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,643 shares during the quarter. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 201.9% during the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on BAC. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.03.

Bank of America Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.07. The stock had a trading volume of 602,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,609,200. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.67 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.79. The company has a market cap of $266.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.41.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

