Parkside Investments LLC Increases Stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Parkside Investments LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 53.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,575 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF comprises 1.4% of Parkside Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Parkside Investments LLC owned 0.11% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $7,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 6,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Price Performance

Shares of XBI traded up $2.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.53. 354,148 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,366,771. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $61.78 and a 1 year high of $136.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.52.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

