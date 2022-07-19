Parkside Investments LLC Invests $463,000 in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Roblox in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 1,882.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Roblox in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 68.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
RBLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Roblox from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Roblox from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.25.
Roblox Price Performance
Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $631.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.48 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 89.70% and a negative net margin of 25.01%. Roblox’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. Analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Roblox news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $239,139.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 208,343 shares in the company, valued at $6,321,126.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Roblox news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $239,139.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 208,343 shares in the company, valued at $6,321,126.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 32,695 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $991,966.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 839,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,484,902.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Roblox Profile
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Roblox (RBLX)
- High-Yielding ManpowerGroup Inc. Goes On Sale
- Is It Time To Get Defensive With Lockheed Martin?
- Analysts Consider Meta Platforms Undervalued And A Recession Hedge
- What is Causing Apple’s Stock to Fall Despite Strong Demand?
- These 3 Stocks Won’t Trade Under $100 For Long
Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.