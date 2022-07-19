Parkside Investments LLC Makes New $142,000 Investment in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,200 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,878 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Innovative Portfolios lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Innovative Portfolios now owns 2,608 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 20,487 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 5,393 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 2,625 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $2.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.13. The stock had a trading volume of 50,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,631,007. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $101.24 and a 52-week high of $142.60. The firm has a market cap of $191.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.05 and a 200 day moving average of $117.84.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 28.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ABT shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday. Cowen reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Cowen cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.75.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total transaction of $5,661,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,973,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,539,670. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,854 shares in the company, valued at $5,407,502. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total transaction of $5,661,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,973,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,539,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

