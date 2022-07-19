Parkside Investments LLC Purchases 12,385 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Parkside Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 163,089 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,385 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $6,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BWA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 324,364 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,605,000 after purchasing an additional 66,427 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 631.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,663 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,922 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,999 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 655,374 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,537,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592 shares during the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

BWA traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.69. 19,255 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,823,507. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.44. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.28 and a 52-week high of $50.09.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.25. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 24.20%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $155,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,244,516.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 17,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $706,456.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,102.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $155,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,244,516.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.13.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

