Parkside Investments LLC Purchases 35,276 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Parkside Investments LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 92.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,604 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,276 shares during the quarter. EOG Resources comprises approximately 1.7% of Parkside Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $8,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

EOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $146.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $121.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources to $164.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.95.

EOG stock traded up $1.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.13. The company had a trading volume of 61,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,490,487. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.81 and a 52 week high of $147.99. The company has a market cap of $59.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $121.04 and a 200 day moving average of $116.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.31. EOG Resources had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 16.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 40.05%.

In other EOG Resources news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total transaction of $472,116.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 214,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,092,777.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other EOG Resources news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total transaction of $472,116.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 214,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,092,777.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total transaction of $267,843.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 66,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,417,388. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,395 shares of company stock valued at $883,134. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

