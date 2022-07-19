Parkside Investments LLC Purchases 39,620 Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Parkside Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 741,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,620 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 7.5% of Parkside Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Parkside Investments LLC owned about 0.18% of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $38,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allstate Corp increased its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 7,925,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,050,000 after buying an additional 3,229,175 shares during the period. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co acquired a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,161,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $22,348,000. 5th Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $13,327,000. Finally, Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $6,556,000.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:IGSB traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.48. The stock had a trading volume of 14,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,980,015. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.71. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.82 and a 52 week high of $54.94.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a $0.082 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st.

