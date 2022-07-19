Parkside Investments LLC Raises Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Parkside Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,824 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,630 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises approximately 2.5% of Parkside Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $12,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,187 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its position in CVS Health by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 17,344 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME raised its position in CVS Health by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 3,590 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,084 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Research & Management Co. raised its position in CVS Health by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $13,172,130.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,495,935. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVS Health Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Loop Capital began coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.05.

CVS traded up $1.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.89. 49,392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,038,335. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.69. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $79.33 and a 1 year high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.54%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

See Also

