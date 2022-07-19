Parkside Investments LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Parkside Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JPST. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $505,952,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 12,421.0% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,269,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,761,000 after purchasing an additional 8,203,831 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $248,192,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,941,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 673.3% in the fourth quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,846,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,357 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of JPST stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.06. The company had a trading volume of 10,211,411 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.25.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.