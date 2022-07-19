Parkside Investments LLC Sells 3,000 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Parkside Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 75.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 127.7% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE:UNP traded up $4.94 on Tuesday, hitting $215.16. 21,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,237,401. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $215.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $195.68 and a 52 week high of $278.94. The company has a market cap of $135.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.17.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.02. Union Pacific had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $272.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,294,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

