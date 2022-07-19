Parkside Investments LLC Takes Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,785,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,906,299,000 after purchasing an additional 885,939 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Texas Instruments by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,229,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,582,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,109 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,910,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,368,472,000 after purchasing an additional 708,848 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,859,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,423,543,000 after purchasing an additional 138,933 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $1,534,890,000. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.52.

In related news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $1,005,037.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at $7,640,773.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Texas Instruments news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $2,083,450.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,252,649.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $1,005,037.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,640,773.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TXN traded up $3.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $162.79. 36,416 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,905,087. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $161.45 and a 200-day moving average of $170.74. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $144.46 and a one year high of $202.26. The firm has a market cap of $150.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 4.73.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.18. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.89% and a net margin of 43.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.63%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

