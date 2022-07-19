Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Cuts Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI reduced its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Booking by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,515,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,636,966,000 after buying an additional 31,161 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 665,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,591,171,000 after purchasing an additional 18,508 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP grew its position in shares of Booking by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 523,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,973,000 after purchasing an additional 140,070 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Booking by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 466,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,301,000 after purchasing an additional 166,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,013,778,000. 89.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of BKNG stock traded up $74.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,812.81. 12,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,435. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,669.34 and a 12 month high of $2,715.66. The company has a market cap of $73.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.68, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,995.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,195.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Insider Activity

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $4.04. Booking had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 43.44%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($5.26) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,306,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.20, for a total transaction of $400,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,639,663. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,306,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 470 shares of company stock worth $952,060 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BKNG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,670.00 to $2,760.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,690.10.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

