Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Increases Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for 0.7% of Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $8,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PEP. ACT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $253,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 17,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.
PepsiCo Stock Performance
PepsiCo stock traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $169.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,256,476. The firm has a market cap of $234.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $166.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.48 and a twelve month high of $177.62.
PepsiCo Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 69.28%.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,951,235.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,523.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.00.
About PepsiCo
PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
