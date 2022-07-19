Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Reduces Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI cut its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in USB. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 31,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

USB traded up $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.12. 70,972 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,244,915. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $43.74 and a twelve month high of $63.57. The company has a market cap of $70.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.12.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.08). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 28.08%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.30%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.71.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

