Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 325 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lowered its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GIS. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in General Mills in the first quarter worth $26,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in General Mills by 204.7% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIS traded up $0.79 on Tuesday, reaching $74.74. The stock had a trading volume of 29,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,095,705. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.12. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.67 and a 12-month high of $76.94.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 14.25%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.87%.

In related news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,211,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,749,175. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 43,565 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $3,132,323.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,295,132.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,211,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,749,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,302 shares of company stock valued at $6,349,584 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group began coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.55.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

