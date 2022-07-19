Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 629 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI decreased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 51,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 629 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $5,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HNP Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 35.8% in the first quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 29,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,893,000 after acquiring an additional 7,696 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 2.6% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 101,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,086,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 196,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,499,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $777,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 6.6% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 125,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,421,000 after buying an additional 7,791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on RTX. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Argus upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.91.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $3.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,739,114. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $138.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.11. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $79.00 and a 1-year high of $106.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.29.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 78.85%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

