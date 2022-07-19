Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 963 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 963 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $3,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 602.5% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

VEU traded up $1.04 on Tuesday, reaching $50.02. The stock had a trading volume of 49,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,712,084. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $47.49 and a 12-month high of $64.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.63.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.